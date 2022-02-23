Advertisement

Burn advisory issued in Suwannee county

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol burn advisory
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol burn advisory(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Park Service want to warn residents in the area that visibility on the road maybe effected. Officials are conducting a controlled burn off of Interstate 90 and County Road 132 in Live Oak.

Motorist are urged to use caution when traveling in the area especially at night time and early morning hours.

Motorists are also reminded to reduce their speed and use their low beam lights while driving to adapt to the change in visibility and weather condition.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held its annual breakfast Wednesday morning,...
Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual breakfast
The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held its annual breakfast Wednesday morning,...
Chamber 22 focus
Suwannee County Sheriff investigators in the CID/Narco division arrest Dakota Simmons.
Suwannee County deputies arrest repeat offender on drug charges
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during a home invasion in Dixie County
UPDATE: Taylor County deputy killed during a shooting in Dexie County