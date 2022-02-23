Burn advisory issued in Suwannee county

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Park Service want to warn residents in the area that visibility on the road maybe effected. Officials are conducting a controlled burn off of Interstate 90 and County Road 132 in Live Oak.

Motorist are urged to use caution when traveling in the area especially at night time and early morning hours.

Motorists are also reminded to reduce their speed and use their low beam lights while driving to adapt to the change in visibility and weather condition.

