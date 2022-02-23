City of Tallahassee and Leon County look at new ways to increase affordable housing stock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During a two hour affordable housing workshop, City and County Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of staff recommendations to increase affordable housing stock.

Commissioners voted to instruct staff to look at options for a new Inclusionary Housing Policy, the use of certain state funds, and new partnerships.

“For the last two years or so, we have been aggressively talking about this issue,” Director of Community Resilience Abena Ojetayo told Commissioners.

According to the City’s report, Tallahassee currently has 1,500 certified affordable housing units in the pipeline; that means in the next three to five years, the rate of affordable housing units coming online will triple.

The proposed Inclusionary Housing Policy would require a percentage of new developments with more than 20 units to be affordable.

The County’s report says the policy would foster economic diversity across the community. It also says the policy would incentivize private developers through waivers and flexibility.

“I just want to sort of encourage all of us to embrace this idea that the sort of rising tide of home availability lifts all ships. And we’ve got a housing crisis. We’ve got to do something to accommodate people who want to live here. It has ripple effects across economic vitality and diversity,” County Commissioner Brian Welch said.

“We’ve got to attack this from many ends,” City Commissioner Jack Porter said.

Commissioners also voted in favor of partnering with the new Promised Land Community Development Corporation to work on infill development.

Infill development targets options on vacant or blighted lots in existing neighborhoods.

City and County staff say it would increase single family and “Missing Middle” options, revitalize certain parcels, build capacity for local small developers, and create opportunity to partner with nonprofits.

Commissioners voted in favor of the following four options, listed in the agenda item.

“Direct County and City staff to partner with the Florida Housing Coalition to draft updated Inclusionary Housing Ordinances for the County and City that are identical and mandatory within the Urban Services Area to be considered by the County Commission and City Commission, respectively.” “Direct Planning staff to initiate a Comprehensive Plan amendment concurrent with the development of a uniform and mandatory Inclusionary Housing Ordinances in the County and City.” “Direct County and City staff to draft an Interlocal Agreement for the collaboration on the State Housing Initiative Partnership Program within the City limits for consideration by the County Commission and City Commission respectively.” “Direct City and County staff to pursue a partnership with Promised Land Community Development Corporation for the development of affordable housing for homeownership.”

