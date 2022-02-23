Advertisement

Gas station rezoning proposal removed from Wakulla County commissioners’ agenda

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners says the agenda item regarding the fate of a controversial gas station proposal was pulled before the meeting.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners says the agenda item regarding the fate of a controversial gas station proposal was pulled just hours before Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

Southwest Georgia Gas, which wants to build a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 319 and State Road 267 pulled the item earlier in the day Tuesday, but it’s not clear why.

Critics of the proposal say the gas station would be right above underwater caves that feed into Wakulla Springs.

They say Tuesday’s events are a win for their cause.

“We’re hoping that they realize this wasn’t a good idea and they listened to the people. Maybe the property can be used for something else and they can move the gas station down the road where it makes more sense,” David Damon, a Wakulla County resident, said.

The gas company proposed a detailed plan last week at the planning meeting, showing how they’d use technology to prevent any major leaks. County staff say it’s still possible the rezoning request returns to a future commission agenda.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Wakulla Planning Commission fails to recommend controversial gas station proposal

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy
Tallahassee couple Rayne Hawkins and Matthew Chin began dating eight years ago on Feb. 22,...
10 couples get married at Leon County Courthouse on 2/22/22
GENERIC — Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
3 arrested for fight at Franklin County High basketball game
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy