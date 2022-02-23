Gas station rezoning proposal removed from Wakulla County commissioners’ agenda

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners says the agenda item regarding the fate of a controversial gas station proposal was pulled just hours before Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

Southwest Georgia Gas, which wants to build a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 319 and State Road 267 pulled the item earlier in the day Tuesday, but it’s not clear why.

Critics of the proposal say the gas station would be right above underwater caves that feed into Wakulla Springs.

They say Tuesday’s events are a win for their cause.

“We’re hoping that they realize this wasn’t a good idea and they listened to the people. Maybe the property can be used for something else and they can move the gas station down the road where it makes more sense,” David Damon, a Wakulla County resident, said.

The gas company proposed a detailed plan last week at the planning meeting, showing how they’d use technology to prevent any major leaks. County staff say it’s still possible the rezoning request returns to a future commission agenda.

