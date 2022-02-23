‘I’m turning my pain into purpose’: families of murder victims rally at the Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emotions ran high at the Capitol Tuesday, as hundreds called for legislation to support the families of homicide victims.

Advocates are pushing for several reforms, including bills that would expand job accommodations for crime victims.

Many people at Tuesday’s rally said they were forced to go back to work just days after burying a loved one, leaving them with little time to grieve.

“I’m turning my pain into purpose,” said State Senator Shevrin Jones.

Jones has filed a bill to give three days of unpaid leave to workers who have lost a family member to violence, but he says other lawmakers have been slow to act.

“You’re in a building where they have become stale to change,” Jones said.

One woman, Nakesa Barnhill, said she returned to work barely a week after her son was murdered by his father. She said being forced to resume normal life as if nothing ever happened was devastating.

“It made me feel like I had no voice,” Barnhill said. “I had no say -- my life was continuing to be something I was the victim of.”

Hundreds of others had similar stories. At the end of the rally, attendees fought back tears as they called out the names of their loved ones.

Members of the activist organization Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are also supporting legislation that promotes rehabilitation for those who have committed crimes. They say this will prevent people from reoffending and make communities safer.

