Advertisement

‘I’m turning my pain into purpose’: families of murder victims rally at the Capitol

Advocates are pushing for several reforms, including bills that would expand job accommodations for crime victims.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emotions ran high at the Capitol Tuesday, as hundreds called for legislation to support the families of homicide victims.

Advocates are pushing for several reforms, including bills that would expand job accommodations for crime victims.

Many people at Tuesday’s rally said they were forced to go back to work just days after burying a loved one, leaving them with little time to grieve.

“I’m turning my pain into purpose,” said State Senator Shevrin Jones.

Jones has filed a bill to give three days of unpaid leave to workers who have lost a family member to violence, but he says other lawmakers have been slow to act.

“You’re in a building where they have become stale to change,” Jones said.

One woman, Nakesa Barnhill, said she returned to work barely a week after her son was murdered by his father. She said being forced to resume normal life as if nothing ever happened was devastating.

“It made me feel like I had no voice,” Barnhill said. “I had no say -- my life was continuing to be something I was the victim of.”

Hundreds of others had similar stories. At the end of the rally, attendees fought back tears as they called out the names of their loved ones.

Members of the activist organization Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are also supporting legislation that promotes rehabilitation for those who have committed crimes. They say this will prevent people from reoffending and make communities safer.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

A ceremony to honor South Georgia pioneer Hosea Williams was held in his hometown of Attapulgus.
Attapulgus community honors civil rights icon Hosea Williams
Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill
Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill
Attapulgus community honors Civil Rights icon Hosea Williams
Love was in the air on Twosday at the Leon County Courthouse as 10 couples got married there on...
10 couples get married at Leon County Courthouse on 2/22/22