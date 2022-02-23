Advertisement

JCSO shuts down Campbellton nightclub after multiple shootings

Several shootings have occurred in recent months at this Jackson County Nightclub.
Several shootings have occurred in recent months at this Jackson County Nightclub.(Ramsey Romero)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two shootings in two months at Club Underground in Campbellton raised some concerns, so the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) took the necessary steps to ensure the club was shut down for good.

The last shooting at Club Underground took place on February 12th and left one person dead.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he began reaching out to other county agencies to shut down the club as soon as possible. He also reached out to the land owner.

Edenfield says the main reason he wanted to shut it down is for the safety of the county.

“The importance of this is public safety,” Edenfield said. “You know, people come to live in Jackson County, they’re born and raised here, they move here. They want to know they’re in a safe community, and things like this are not going to be tolerated, and therefore I think it was a good move.”

Sheriff Edenfield’s office worked with the Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement to close the club.

