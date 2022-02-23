Advertisement

Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Abortion rights groups rallied at the Florida Capitol again Tuesday to protest a proposed 15-week abortion ban, which has passed the House and is now moving in the Senate.

The legislation makes no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The 15-week ban does provide exceptions for pregnancies in which there is a risk to the life of the mother or a fatal fetal abnormality.

Two doctors would need to verify that the baby is unlikely to survive before an abortion would be allowed after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Opponents argue the bill is unconstitutional, because it conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, protecting abortion up to 24 weeks.

“We oppose all abortion bans,” said Aurelie Colon with the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice FL. “No six-week Texas copycat, and no quote-unquote ‘reasonable’ 16-week ban with no exceptions for rape, human trafficking and incest.”

According to state data, the vast majority of abortions in Florida, 94%, are performed in the first trimester, meaning before 11 weeks.

This legislation is expected to pass in the Senate and go to Gov. DeSantis, who has indicated he will sign it.

