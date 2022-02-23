Suwannee County deputies arrest repeat offender on drug charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County deputies in the CID and Narcotics Division served a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 16700 block of county road 136.

At that time investigators learned that the homeowner and four time convicted felon, Dakots Simmons had multiple firearms, ammunition and allegedly using methamphetamine.

While searching the home, several short barrel shotguns and various kinds of ammunition was discovered along with a .357 revolver found on Simmons.

Numerous drug paraphernalia items were also seized by investigators such as: needles with drug residue, small plastic bags with suspected traces of methamphetamine and several glass smoking pipes.

Simmons was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a short barrel shotgun, Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and Possession of drugs paraphernalia.

Suwannee Investigators also learned that there were other people living in the home with him. Additional charges are pending against those individuals.

Suwannee County Sheriff stressed to community that the county his office has a zero tolerance policy against drugs in the community.

