Advertisement

UPDATE: Blue Alert issued following TCSO deputy shooting

A Taylor County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Tuesday night in an incident.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty Tuesday night, according to a TCSO spokesperson.

A Blue Alert was issued shortly after 11:30 p.m. It asks the public to help find Gregory Ryan Miedema. He was last scene on US 19 near Deer Run Road, about 25 miles South of Perry.

According to FHP, the deputy was shot more than once, and was life flighted with life-threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson. FHP is also working the case.

Initially, TCSO told WCTV the agency is working to determine the extent of injury.

The incident happened six miles south of Salem, Fla., in the southern part of the county.

When asked if there was a threat to the public, the TCSO spokesperson said they were looking into a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
FHP investigated a wrong way crash that killed one in Leon County Sunday morning.
FHP: one killed in wrong-way crash on Thomasville Road
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
Hope is John Eagen’s third guide dog since he lost his sight over 30-years ago, and he said...
Hope restored: Tallahassee attorney’s guide dog returned after 2-day scare
A house fire left major damage to a Tallahassee home Sunday Morning.
House fire leaves $250k in damages in Woodgate neighborhood

Latest News

City and County host workshop on affordable housing
City of Tallahassee and Leon County look at new ways to increase affordable housing stock
City of Tallahassee and Leon County look at new ways to increase affordable housing stock
City of Tallahassee and Leon County look at new ways to increase affordable housing stock
Tuskegee Airman shares his Black History story with FAMU students
Tuskegee Airman shares his Black History story with FAMU students
Groups pushing for preservation of FAMU’s Truth Hall sue university to stop demolition
Groups pushing for preservation of FAMU’s Truth Hall sue university to stop demolition