Woman ran over and killed in Madison County Memorial Hospital parking lot

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman died after a truck ran her over in the parking lot of Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Troopers were called to the scene at the hospital at 224 NW Crane Ave. around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday. FHP says a truck backed into the woman and ran her over.

Hospital personnel pronounced the 58-year-old Madison woman dead at the scene. FHP says her next of kin have been notified.

The crash report from FHP says the driver and passenger are both Canadian citizens. A 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the truck when the crash happened, according to the report.

FHP says charges are pending in this investigation.

The Madison Police Department, Madison County EMS and Madison County Hospital all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information for this story.

