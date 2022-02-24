Advertisement

Barb’s Trail Mix Brittle Bread Pudding

Chef Barbara McGarrah showed off her twist on bread pudding during her latest appearance on WCTV's noon show.
By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 10 cups cubed brioche bread
  • ½ cup mixed raisins/craisins
  • 2 cups half and half
  • 1 ½ cups whole milk
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½  teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 lemon (use zest as well as juice)
  • 4 oz Barb’s Trail Mix Brittle plus 2 oz for garnish (Crushed)

INSTRUCTIONS

1.  Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.  Butter a 9x9 baking dish.

2. Melt remaining butter.  In a large bowl pour the melted butter over the bread cubes.  Toss lightly until totally combined.

3. Using a large bowl whisk together the half and half, milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon zest, and lemon juice.  Pour the custard mixture over the bread cubes making sure that all the custard is absorbed in the bread pieces.

4. Layer half the bread pieces in the baking dish. Sprinkle half the raisins/craisins mixture over the bread pieces.  Sprinkle  4 oz crushed brittle pieces over the bread cubes. Put the remaining bread pieces on top pressing lightly at the same time to fill the baking dish.  Sprinkle remaining raisins/craisins on top.

5. Bake for about 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.  Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 15 minutes.  Serve with bourbon topping.

OPTIONAL -- BOURBON TOPPING

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup half and half
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 8 tablespoons butter, melted
  • ¼ cup bourbon

INSTRUCTIONS

Whisk eggs with half and half, milk, sugar, butter, and bourbon. Heat at low temperature until thickened. Serve warm or cool over bread pudding. Garnish with crushed brittle bits.

