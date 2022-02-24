Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 23

The weather has been warm and dry lately, but low-end rain chances are in the forecast starting Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again for tonight through 11 a.m. Thursday. Besides that, the forecast is a carbon copy of the last 24 to 48 hours - warm days, mild nights with sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 50s inland to near 60 along the coast. Highs will be back into the lower to mid 80s inland with highs in the upper 60s along the coast.

Rain chances will increase, though not by much, on Friday as a cold front nears the viewing area. Based on recent guidance models, the front will likely hang around the Florida-Georgia border. The lingering boundary will keep low-end rain chances in play for Saturday.

The Saturday front will fizzle before another cold front approaches the viewing area later on Sunday and into Sunday night. Rain chances will be at 30% Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Models differ on rainfall amounts and coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday, which does leave lower confidence in the forecast. But the frontal passage does bring a slim chance of showers. Limiting factors will be the lack of mid- and upper-level moisture.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

The weather has been warm and dry lately, but low-end rain chances are in the forecast starting...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 23
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 23, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Feb. 23, 2022
Tuesday was nice day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but changes will be coming...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 22