Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect again for tonight through 11 a.m. Thursday. Besides that, the forecast is a carbon copy of the last 24 to 48 hours - warm days, mild nights with sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 50s inland to near 60 along the coast. Highs will be back into the lower to mid 80s inland with highs in the upper 60s along the coast.

Rain chances will increase, though not by much, on Friday as a cold front nears the viewing area. Based on recent guidance models, the front will likely hang around the Florida-Georgia border. The lingering boundary will keep low-end rain chances in play for Saturday.

The Saturday front will fizzle before another cold front approaches the viewing area later on Sunday and into Sunday night. Rain chances will be at 30% Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Models differ on rainfall amounts and coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday, which does leave lower confidence in the forecast. But the frontal passage does bring a slim chance of showers. Limiting factors will be the lack of mid- and upper-level moisture.

