Advertisement

Commissioner Fried is displeased with the confirmation of Dr. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

Commissioner Nikki Fried Statement on Confirmation of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida Surgeon...
Commissioner Nikki Fried Statement on Confirmation of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General(AP Newsroom)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Commissioner Fried believes Dr. Ladapo should not be a part of the Florida Surgeon General’s Office and is displeased with Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s confirmation as Florida Surgeon General.

Following Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s confirmation as Surgeon General by the Florida Senate, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued the following statement:

“As I’ve said before, I believe Dr. Ladapo is an anti-science quack who doesn’t belong anywhere near our state’s Surgeon General office, let alone running it. But now that he’s been confirmed, it’s my sincere hope that he and Governor DeSantis choose to focus on saving lives and preventing unnecessary illness instead of continuing their absurd promotion of conspiracy theories and opposition to proven public health measures — but I’m not going to hold my breath.”

Back in October, Commissioner Fried called on Governor DeSantis to remove Dr. Ladapo’s confirmation for multiple issues such as spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, issuing a discriminatory emergency rule for Black farmers applying for medical marijuana licenses and refusing to wear a mask at the request of Florida Senator Tina Polsky despite her recent breast cancer diagnosis, according to the press release.

The press release also stated Dr. Ladapo was recently criticized for marketing the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 that are ineffective against the omicron form.

Commissioner Fried has also expressed concerns that the University of Florida rushed Dr. Ladapo into a tenured university job at the encouragement of a significant political donor and the chairman of the Board of Trustees, according to the press release.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Charles Malphurs (left) and James McIntyre (right) were arrested in connection to a murder on...
Man murdered in southern Leon County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department responds to homicide on Columbia Court
FILE PHOTO: Generic handcuffs
Former Miss Florida executive director stole $100K in donations, FDLE says
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman ran over and killed in Madison County Memorial Hospital parking lot

Latest News

2 men to face RICO Charges in Florida for breaking in and stealing cell phones from various...
Suspects in cellphone store burglaries extradited to Florida
The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held its annual breakfast Wednesday morning,...
Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce holds annual breakfast
Doak funding update
The weather has been warm and dry lately, but low-end rain chances are in the forecast starting...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 23