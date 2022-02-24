Commissioner Fried is displeased with the confirmation of Dr. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Commissioner Fried believes Dr. Ladapo should not be a part of the Florida Surgeon General’s Office and is displeased with Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s confirmation as Florida Surgeon General.

Following Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s confirmation as Surgeon General by the Florida Senate, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued the following statement:

“As I’ve said before, I believe Dr. Ladapo is an anti-science quack who doesn’t belong anywhere near our state’s Surgeon General office, let alone running it. But now that he’s been confirmed, it’s my sincere hope that he and Governor DeSantis choose to focus on saving lives and preventing unnecessary illness instead of continuing their absurd promotion of conspiracy theories and opposition to proven public health measures — but I’m not going to hold my breath.”

Back in October, Commissioner Fried called on Governor DeSantis to remove Dr. Ladapo’s confirmation for multiple issues such as spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, issuing a discriminatory emergency rule for Black farmers applying for medical marijuana licenses and refusing to wear a mask at the request of Florida Senator Tina Polsky despite her recent breast cancer diagnosis, according to the press release.

The press release also stated Dr. Ladapo was recently criticized for marketing the use of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 that are ineffective against the omicron form.

Commissioner Fried has also expressed concerns that the University of Florida rushed Dr. Ladapo into a tenured university job at the encouragement of a significant political donor and the chairman of the Board of Trustees, according to the press release.

