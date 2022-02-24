Advertisement

Suspects in cellphone store burglaries extradited to Florida

2 men to face RICO Charges in Florida for breaking in and stealing cell phones from various cell phone carrier stores across the state(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Wakulla County, Fla. (WCTV) - The remaining suspect in the Verizon Store in Crawfordville has been arrested and both suspects are to be extradited to Florida.

On the morning of January 21, 2021., an employe of a Verizon Wireless store in Crawfordville reported a burglary at the store.

Investigators discovered that the suspects entered the store through a vacant business next door by making a hole in the wall between both stores, gaining access to the cellphone stores back office. The suspects then cut a hole in the side of a safe and stole 35 devices valued at over $23,000.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division determined that between September 7, 2020 and February 27, 2021 multiple cell phone stores throughout the state had been burglarized where the suspects used the similar methods.

After getting copies of official reports from the other burglaries, officials conducted follow-up investigations and executed multiple search warrants and subpoenas.

CID Investigators were able to determine the connection between the various cases and identified Isaiah Anthony Johnson and Dequinnton Hamiliton as suspects.

With the burglaries taking place as various stores across the state, detectives with CID presented the case to the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor, who later accepted it.

Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects on charges of violating the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to commit RICO and multiple burglary charges.

Johnson was arrested in Texas on October 26, 2021 in Texas while Hamiliton remained at-large.

On January 6, 2022 Hamilton was arrested by authorities on an arrest warrant in Texas. He was later convicted of an outstanding Texas firearm charge and has since served his time in the Texas Department of Corrections. Hamilton will be returned to Florida on the charges brought against him during the investigation

On Monday, February 21, 2022, Johnson was extradited back to Florida from Texas.

