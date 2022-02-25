Madison County football’s Mike Coe resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After four state titles and too many victories to count, Madison County Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Coe has announced his resignation.

The always successful Cowboys sailed to new heights under Coe, becoming the true power of FHSAA 1A football and winning ten games or more every season since 2016.

Coe is leaving his post on Boot Hill for a shot in South Georgia, where he’s expected to be named the Head Football Coach and DFO at Coffee High School in Douglas. His last day at Madison is March 11.

