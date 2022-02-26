Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26

Rain chances will return starting Sunday evening. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be very low Saturday night and during the daytime hours Sunday but fog is possible in the eastern counties east of I-75. Lows Sunday morning will be near 50 inland to the mid 50s near the coast. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated but Southwest Georgia could see more clouds. Highs will be near 80 inland to the upper 70s inland with a southeasterly breeze.

Rain chances will increase a a mid-level trough of low pressure moves into the Southeast. The odds for showers increase after dusk Sunday and last through Monday. Rain chances will be near 40% but decrease to 10% Tuesday as another area of lift pushes through the region. The lack of moisture will keep odds of rain low Tuesday.

The rest of the work week will be dry with a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 40s to lower 50s Tuesday through Friday with highs from the mid 70s to near 80.

