Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend will be fairly quiet with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures approaching 80 in the inland locations for both days with lows in the 50s. A trough of low pressure aloft will approach the Big Bend and South Georgia later on Sunday and increase rain chances mainly around or after dusk. Rain chances will remain through Monday with highs near 70.

A chance of showers, though low, is in place Tuesday. The odds will be better near the I-75 corridor. Rain chances will be near zero for the rest of the work week with temperatures at or above normal for early March.

