Free dental care to 1k Floridians at Donald L. Tucker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida Dental Association Foundation is giving dental care to more than 1,000 Floridians at no cost.

The FDA Foundation will be hosting its seventh Florida Mission of Mercy event to provide patients treatment to relieve the pain and infection of any untreated dental disease.

Florida Mission of Mercy is being supported through Florida Dental Association member dentists, community volunteers, and charitable benefactors.

The event will take place at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Friday, Mar. 11, and Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida Mission of Mercy will provide professional dental care on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are encouraged to arrive early.

The event will have a ticketing system that will allow patients to check-in on-site and get a ticket with a specific time to return to Donald L. Tucker Civic Center to get treated.

The ticketing system will avoid patients gathering in lines and will protect their health and volunteers’, which is the FDA Foundation’s highest priority. Wearing a mask will be required for both the patients and volunteers, except when patients are being treated.

Services that are provided at the event will include:

Cleaning

Filling

Extraction

Pediatric Dentistry

Root Canals

A limited number of dentures and partials

For more information, you can visit www.flamom.org.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.