Local businesses prepare as the threat of a cyber attacks loom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Threats of cyber security attacks loom as the Russian invasion on Ukraine continued Friday.

The owner of SoDough in Tallahassee was taking matters into his own hands and was preparing for the worst.

“You know it’s caused for what can we do to make sure we’re not effected or do we have any effect on our business,” said Owner of SoDough Chris Leduc.

One might not think the owner of SoDough Bakery would worry too much about cyber attacks, but Chris Leduc said while his company sells food, technology is still essential.

“For us 99% of our sales are debit, credit card based so if there is anything that happens, and the systems go down it’s going to be an issue for us,” Leduc said.

CEO of Aegis Business Technologies Blake Dowling tells people to take action now.

“The cybersecurity and the information security agency recently launched a program called shields up and that’s the approach we should all be taking towards cyber security,” said Dowling.

Dowling said Russia was launching cyber attacks on Ukraine well before the invasion with the goal of causing havoc. He also expects attacks on the U.S. in response to the sanctions on Russia.

“The way Russia approaches hacking on a bad day is going to be unfortunate for us. With the government and military fully behind a hacking effort it’s going to be grim,” Dowling said.

As for Leduc, he said for now they have done everything they can to limit the chance of a potential attack.

“We made sure to put in some firewalls, our cash register went onto a different router and signal, completely different from what guests are able to access,” Leduc said.

Dowling said creating long passwords, doing redundant back ups, and inserting two-factor identification are just a few steps to help everyone avoid falling victim of a cyber security attack.

