Singer Lee Greenwood will be inducted into the CPAC Hall Of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood will be honored at the CPAC Florida 2022 conference as the third individual inducted into the CPAC Hall of Fame on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

“We are honored to bestow this award to a true patriot, Lee Greenwood, " said Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp. “This is only the third time we have inducted someone into the CPAC Hall of Fame, and there is no one more patriotic and deserving than Lee Greenwood and his American ballad ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’”

Greenwood is well known for his patriotic hit song “God Bless The U.S.A.” which was released in 1983 and has remained one of the most famous songs in the United States ever since.

President George W. Bush nominated Greenwood to sit on the National Endowment to the Arts Council and has served in that position for four U.S. Presidents.

Throughout his career, Greenwood earned multiple awards including CMA, ACM, Grammy and many other prestigious awards.

Greenwood has also been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award for his outstanding patriotism and support of the United States military and entertaining troops on more than 30 USO Tours.

“Being inducted into the CPAC Hall of Fame would make Presidents Reagan and H.W. Bush and their respective wives First Lady Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush so proud. They were dear friends and believed in me, my career, and what ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ stood for,” said Lee Greenwood. “I am honored and thankful for this moment as hit records and yearly award shows come and go, but the Hall of Fame is forever!”

Greenwood will be given an award and inducted into the CPAC Hall of Fame on the main stage at CPAC. During the event, he will perform his song and discuss his new book, “God Bless The U.S.A. Bible”, which features King James of the Holy Bible, U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance and the handwritten chorus to “God Bless The U.S.A.”.

For more information about CPAC visit cpac.conservative.org.

For more information about the book visit godblesstheusabible.com.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.