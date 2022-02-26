Three suspects arrested for illegal drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jackon Country Sheriffs arrested three suspects for illegal drugs on Thursday, according to the press release.

On Feb. 24, JCSO got a complaint from a local financial institution of three suspicious individuals lurking around the area.

When the deputies arrived at the location, the three suspects were identified as Joan Deborah Anne Zero, Donald Lamar Harrison Jr. and Spencer Dean Bohlen. They are all from Chipley, FL, according to the press release.

Deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and found a substance that field-tested positive for MDMA and drug paraphernalia

All three of the suspects were arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Constructive Possession of a Controlled Substance, JCSO said.

No further information was released.

