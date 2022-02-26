Advertisement

Woman injured after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street

Photo courtesy TLH Development
Photo courtesy TLH Development(TLH Development)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman suffered non-threatening injuries after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street, a student housing apartment complex, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said the shooting happened on Saturday morning after 1 a.m. in 2700 West Pensacola Street.

No arrest had been made in connection to the shooting, according to TPD.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dental care for free
Free dental care to 1k Floridians at Donald L. Tucker
Arrested for illegal drugs
Three suspects arrested for illegal drugs in Jackson County
FILE - A March 5, 2008 file photo shows network cables connected to a server at the CeBIT...
Local businesses prepare as the threat of a cyber attacks loom
“We had pretty much full freedom up until a few weeks ago. It was like we went from full...
Guideline Confusions: Visitation restrictions have Florida families asking ‘Where’s AHCA?’

Latest News

Sunday will be pleasant, but rain chances will increase Sunday night through Monday....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27
Sunday will be pleasant, but rain chances will increase Sunday night through Monday....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27
Supporters of Ukraine gathered at the Florida Capitol Saturday, protesting Russia's invasion...
Protest at the Florida Capitol in opposition to invasion of Ukraine
Lee Greenwood inducted into the CPAC.
Singer Lee Greenwood will be inducted into the CPAC Hall Of Fame