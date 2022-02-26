Woman injured after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman suffered non-threatening injuries after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street, a student housing apartment complex, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said the shooting happened on Saturday morning after 1 a.m. in 2700 West Pensacola Street.

No arrest had been made in connection to the shooting, according to TPD.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.