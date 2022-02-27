Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27

Sunday will be pleasant, but rain chances will increase Sunday night through Monday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was being reported in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia near and east of I-75. The fog should dissipate through the rest of the morning. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated later Sunday with only a small chance of a stray shower (10%) with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Rain chances will increase Sunday night ahead of a trough of low pressure aloft. Rain totals will remain very low with confidence and coverage at 40%. The eastern counties could still see some showers Monday, but the area will slowly dry out and clear out during the day. Highs Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The weather looks fairly quiet for the rest of the work week with highs from the mid 70s to near 80 and lows from the mid 40s Tuesday to the lower 50s Friday.

So far, the start of the weekend is looking quiet but warm as additional moisture moves in and ridging aloft keeps things dry. Highs will be near 80 with lows Saturday morning near 55.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dental care for free
Free dental care to 1k Floridians at Donald L. Tucker
Photo courtesy TLH Development
Woman injured after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street
Arrested for illegal drugs
Three suspects arrested for illegal drugs in Jackson County
FILE - A March 5, 2008 file photo shows network cables connected to a server at the CeBIT...
Local businesses prepare as the threat of a cyber attacks loom
“We had pretty much full freedom up until a few weeks ago. It was like we went from full...
Guideline Confusions: Visitation restrictions have Florida families asking ‘Where’s AHCA?’

Latest News

Sunday will be pleasant, but rain chances will increase Sunday night through Monday....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27
Rain chances will return starting Sunday evening. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26
Most of the weekend will be quiet, but rain chances will return late on Sunday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26
Most of the weekend will be quiet, but rain chances will return late on Sunday. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 26