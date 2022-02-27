Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was being reported in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia near and east of I-75. The fog should dissipate through the rest of the morning. A partly cloudy sky is anticipated later Sunday with only a small chance of a stray shower (10%) with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Rain chances will increase Sunday night ahead of a trough of low pressure aloft. Rain totals will remain very low with confidence and coverage at 40%. The eastern counties could still see some showers Monday, but the area will slowly dry out and clear out during the day. Highs Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The weather looks fairly quiet for the rest of the work week with highs from the mid 70s to near 80 and lows from the mid 40s Tuesday to the lower 50s Friday.

So far, the start of the weekend is looking quiet but warm as additional moisture moves in and ridging aloft keeps things dry. Highs will be near 80 with lows Saturday morning near 55.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.