Protest at the Florida Capitol in opposition to invasion of Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As the situation in Ukraine continues to unfold, local Ukrainians and supporters gathered at the Florida State Capitol in opposition to the invasion.

Ukrainians were horrified when they learned about Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine in eight years, but they will not allow fear to stop them from fighting.

On Saturday, about 75 people gathered at the Capitol to show their support to Ukraine as it continues to be at war.

Protesters chanted “close the sky” as they ask NATO to ban all air travel in Ukraine to stop the aerial attacks of Russia.

The pleas to stop the war and stop Putin echoed across the Capitol as they try to give hope to their loved ones back home because, for some of them, conditions are a matter of life or death.

“If something hits their house today I will have no one. All my relatives will die. So it’s you know, my fear and pain and you know my general life right now is it ruins,” Anastasiia Vlasenko said, a Ukrainian Native.

Vlasenko said she just wants her five-month-old son to grow and meet his family, but she’s afraid their proximity to artillery like this may make that hard to achieve.

A Russian protester also made an appearance saying he’s completely against Russia’s actions and will support Ukrainian friends to achieve change.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.