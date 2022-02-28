Ahead of spring break, National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay safe from rip currents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today kicks off the start of Gulf Coast Rip Current Awareness Week.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly 200 people have died from rip currents along the northern Gulf Coast in the last two decades.

“The weather is sunny, the waves are only a couple of feet, and so it looks like the perfect beach day,” Lance Franck, NWS Tallahassee Meteorologist, said. “But lurking out there is that danger.”

Franck wants beachgoers to know that rip currents are no joke.

Rip currents are strong currents flowing away from shore, which often form where there’s a break in a sand bar.

Franck says some rip currents can move as fast as an Olympic swimmer.

“We want people to enjoy our beaches,” he said. “But just be aware of the dangers rip currents pose.”

Franklin County Commissioner Bert Boldt says, in his nearly four years serving as a commissioner, he’s seen how rip currents can have devastating consequences--especially for tourists who aren’t aware of the dangers.

“We hear issues where people get out in that water and become impaired and simply cannot make it back to shoreline,” Boldt said.

There were two rip current fatalities at the same beach on St. George island in 2020.

In July, a Mississippi man drowned while saving his son. One month later, a first responder died while saving another swimmer.

The county responded with new penalties for people who ignore warning flags, and made plans to add more flag sites.

If you’re considering heading to the beach, make sure to check the color of the warning flag that’s posted.

Green is low hazard, yellow is medium, red is high, and two red flags means the water is closed to the public.

If you do get stuck in a rip current, “Don’t panic,” Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said. “That’s what happens to a lot of people. They get pulled into the current and then they panic.”

Smith says instead of fighting the current, you should swim parallel to the beach until you reach the end of the rip current.

