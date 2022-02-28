FSU contributes $5 million to development of North Florida Innovation Labs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making a multi-million dollar contribution to the development of the North Florida Innovation Labs, to be located in Innovation Park.

Innovation Park is currently home to university research facilities, manufacturing companies, and private companies.

FSU is contributing a $2.6 million gift and a $3 million loan.

”Universities are economic engines. This partnership with the city and Innovation Park will enhance our existing research operations while building new partnerships and creating new jobs,” FSU President Richard McCullough said in a statement.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is excited about the contribution.

“What it shows is that FSU is as committed to investing in our community as we are to investing in Florida State University,” Dailey said.

The North Florida Innovation Labs, or NFIL, will be a 40,000 square foot incubator. According to its website, Innovation Park is in the planning phase of constructing the new facility.

“This is going to be the largest wet lab in North Florida. So the technology that is going to be developed right here in our community will build out that talent resources that we have been talking about and we all strive to achieve,” Dailey said.

The facility will provide education, mentoring, and support for new businesses, allowing them to develop their research and turn their technology into products.

FSU’s monetary commitment is not the first NFIL has received; in September of 2020, then U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross visited Tallahassee to announce a $12.4 million federal grant for the development.

“The proposed project will help promote economic diversity and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Michael,” Ross said.

The Office of Economic Vitality has also contributed $2.8 million.

Dailey says the development will give young graduates job opportunities and keep them in Tallahassee.

“We are all committed to building new technologies, creating jobs, really expanding the economy here locally,” Dailey said.

While planning work is done on the new facility, the Collins Building in Innovation Park is serving as an incubator with shared wet lab space.

