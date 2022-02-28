Advertisement

Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats due to Russian invasion

A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine. (SOURCE: KFMB, IKE GAZARYAN, CNN)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A restaurant owner in California says he is dealing with threats because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The name of his restaurant is what’s causing the backlash.

Ike Gazaryan has owned the Pushkin Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego for the last seven years. Because the restaurant’s name is Russian, it’s recently been getting calls and threats including one where someone calls Gazaryan a “disgusting Russian ----” and accuses him of killing their uncle and family.

With the war happening in Ukraine, Gazaryan says the calls have gotten progressively worse over the last few days, over the phone and online.

“Someone said they would come by and blow up the restaurant,” he said. “And this is payback for what Russians are doing in Ukraine.”

The bigger problem is that Gazaryan isn’t even Russian, he’s Armenian, and the majority of his staff is actually from Ukraine. Gazaryan hopes people consider these facts before they send any more threats.

“Pushkin Russian Restaurant supports Ukrainian people and their choice for their freedom, their choice for their life and to be able to control their own country,” Gazaryan said.

Gazaryan also says his staff has pooled together money to send to Ukraine, and the food he proudly serves is not dedicated to one location or Russia specifically.

“I basically took the best dishes from different regions and put them on one menu,” he said. “So, saying I have a Russian menu would be a mistake.”

Despite the threats, the thought of changing his restaurant name is off the table, he says.

“I don’t wanna do that, because this is the restaurant that has been here, and the Russians in the United States do support Ukraine and support the people,” Gazaryan said.

He says the food served at the restaurant is for everyone, and he hopes for peace overseas in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy TLH Development
Woman injured after a shooting at The Social on West Pensacola Street
Arrested for illegal drugs
Three suspects arrested for illegal drugs in Jackson County
Supporters of Ukraine gathered at the Florida Capitol Saturday, protesting Russia's invasion...
Protest at the Florida Capitol in opposition to invasion of Ukraine
Dental care for free
Free dental care to 1k Floridians at Donald L. Tucker
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
No major injuries in Monday morning Bradfordville Road crash

Latest News

Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
Russia is facing consequences for its invasion of Ukraine on the soccer field.
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows an exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague,...
ICC prosecutor to open probe into war crimes in Ukraine
A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine.
Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats during Russian invasion of Ukraine