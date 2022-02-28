Soul Pot Roast with Chef Ashley Douglas

INGREDIENTS

2 to 3 lbs beef pot roast/chuck roast

1 cup goya mojo marinade

1/3 cup of merlot (red wine)

1 package of onion soup mix

tsp Italian herbs stir-in paste (s)

2 tbsp garlic powder (s)

2 tbsp onion powder (s)

2 tbsp complete seasoning (s)

1 tbsp black pepper (s)

1 tbsp season all(s)

1 tbsp cilantro(s)

1 tbsp flour(for gravy)

3 tbsp brown gravy mix(for gravy)

5 cups of water (for gravy)

2 onions

1 red bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

24 oz bag of bite-sized potatoes (cut in half)

1 lb of baby-cut carrots

METHOD

Start off by butterflying your roast and placing it into a large baking pan. Afterward, add mojo marinade, red wine, onion mix, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and all of the seasonings(s). In a separate bowl add flour, gravy mix, and water. Blend very well until smooth then add to your pot roast dish.

Pre-heat oven on 350°

Cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake for one hour. Take out then add carrots and potatoes. Bake for an additional 2 hours or until fork-tender. Take out of oven and take the aluminum cover off. Bake for an additional 15 minutes and enjoy!

