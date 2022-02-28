Soul Pot Roast with Chef Ashley Douglas
INGREDIENTS
- 2 to 3 lbs beef pot roast/chuck roast
- 1 cup goya mojo marinade
- 1/3 cup of merlot (red wine)
- 1 package of onion soup mix
- tsp Italian herbs stir-in paste (s)
- 2 tbsp garlic powder (s)
- 2 tbsp onion powder (s)
- 2 tbsp complete seasoning (s)
- 1 tbsp black pepper (s)
- 1 tbsp season all(s)
- 1 tbsp cilantro(s)
- 1 tbsp flour(for gravy)
- 3 tbsp brown gravy mix(for gravy)
- 5 cups of water (for gravy)
- 2 onions
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 24 oz bag of bite-sized potatoes (cut in half)
- 1 lb of baby-cut carrots
METHOD
Start off by butterflying your roast and placing it into a large baking pan. Afterward, add mojo marinade, red wine, onion mix, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and all of the seasonings(s). In a separate bowl add flour, gravy mix, and water. Blend very well until smooth then add to your pot roast dish.
Pre-heat oven on 350°
Cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake for one hour. Take out then add carrots and potatoes. Bake for an additional 2 hours or until fork-tender. Take out of oven and take the aluminum cover off. Bake for an additional 15 minutes and enjoy!
