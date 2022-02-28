Advertisement

Soul Pot Roast with Chef Ashley Douglas

Chef Ashley Douglas showed off her Soul Pot Roast recipe on the WCTV set!
By Chef Ashley Douglas
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 to 3 lbs beef pot roast/chuck roast
  • 1 cup goya mojo marinade
  • 1/3 cup of merlot (red wine)
  • 1 package of onion soup mix
  • tsp Italian herbs stir-in paste (s)
  • 2 tbsp garlic powder (s)
  • 2 tbsp onion powder (s)
  • 2 tbsp complete seasoning (s)
  • 1 tbsp black pepper (s)
  • 1 tbsp season all(s)
  • 1 tbsp cilantro(s)
  • 1 tbsp flour(for gravy)
  • 3 tbsp brown gravy mix(for gravy)
  • 5 cups of water (for gravy)
  • 2 onions
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 orange bell pepper
  • 24 oz bag of bite-sized potatoes (cut in half)
  • 1 lb of baby-cut carrots

METHOD

Start off by butterflying your roast and placing it into a large baking pan. Afterward, add mojo marinade, red wine, onion mix, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and all of the seasonings(s). In a separate bowl add flour, gravy mix, and water. Blend very well until smooth then add to your pot roast dish.

Pre-heat oven on 350°

Cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake for one hour. Take out then add carrots and potatoes.  Bake for an additional 2 hours or until fork-tender. Take out of oven and take the aluminum cover off. Bake for an additional 15 minutes and enjoy!

