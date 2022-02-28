Tallahassee triplets take over Disney World for their 3rd birthday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Triplets took over Disney World for their third birthday.

Kensley, Riley and Ellie spent the final weekend of February at the happiest place on Earth with Mickey and friends, matching outfits and all.

WCTV has been following the trio since they were first born to Megan and Bo Walker, who shared their story about struggling with infertility before finally being blessed with three bundles of joy.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.