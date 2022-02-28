‘This is about everything that we care about’: former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe talks Ukraine conflict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we watch the violence play out in Eastern Europe, many Americans are wondering what this means for the United States.

Today the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe spoke at TCC, providing some answers to that question.

Ben Hodges is a former Lieutenant General, and now works at the Center for European Policy Analysis. He grew up in Quincy, and today returned to North Florida to speak about the history behind the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Hodges says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is worth every American’s attention.

“This is about everything that we care about,” he said. “All of our values about sovereignty of nations, about people that want to be free and independent.”

In his talk at TCC Friday, Hodges spoke about the historical background of the two countries.

“You can’t understand why there is a crisis,” Hodges said. “And you certainly can’t help come up with solutions, if you don’t understand the root cause of it.”

Attendees said Hodges’s talk provided some clarity in what is a confusing and convoluted crisis.

“It’s devastating to hear that a country is attacked and their citizens have been put in danger,” TCC student Frank Brown said. “It really hurts to hear that, even if it’s all the way across the world.”

Brown said he believes getting informed is important, especially given that this conflict has implications far beyond Ukraine.

“It’s good to understand the context of the things that are going on,” he said. “So you can make decisions based on that, and also that we care about each other as a global community.”

Hodges said Americans should be prepared to pay the price for this conflict.

That cost will look like increased gas prices and other economic impacts as the result of Russian sanctions.

