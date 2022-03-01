Dixie County family recalls bloody battle with deputy shooting suspect during home invasion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A short time after he allegedly shot a Taylor County deputy multiple times, Gregory Miedema found himself in the yard of a quiet home just across the Taylor-Dixie County line in Steinhatchee. By daybreak, he would be dead.

The following is an account of what happened at that home according to Jonathan Lawrence, who says his mother, Kaye, and her partner, Wayne, are still trying to process what happened.

While authorities confirmed a homeowner killed Miedema and likely was justified in defending himself, the specifics in this story have not been confirmed independently by investigators.

Like many Floridians, Lawrence received the Blue Alert Tuesday night, alerting the public to be aware of Miedema and he and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He learned early Wednesday morning from his mother what happened in the hours that followed.

Lawrence said Miedema was likely on the property all night, stalking the area. Around 6:30 a.m., the suspect approached the door. Wayne, who was up but still sleepy, saw the commotion. Lawrence says Miedema shot Wayne.

“Point blank three times,” he said.

He said one shot shattered a wrist. Another bullet severed an artery below the clavicle. He says his mother feared the worst.

“She thought Wayne was dead at this point, he had been shot and fell down and that was that,” he said.

Lawrence said Miedema then threatened Kaye, but Ryder, the family dog, attacked.

“Which distracted him long enough to get into the master bedroom and lock the door,” he said.

He said Wayne was able to get up and grab his pistol and empty the magazine towards the intruder. Miedema was knocked down but not killed, Lawrence said. He was wearing full body armor.

Lawrence said Wayne was able to take Miedema’s own pistol and shoot him in the head, ending the bloody battle.

“All of it happened almost in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Only later did the couple realize who the intruder was. Wayne has since been released from the hospital but has a long recovery ahead.

And Lawrence wants to make clear that the couple is far from okay, despite surviving the ordeal.

“The mental trauma they went through, the stress, anxiety- that’s really the biggest issue,” he said.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help that journey. Lawrence said part of the funds will go to out-of-pocket costs to get a forensic cleaning of the home. Other funds will go toward therapy, which he says will be essential in the healing process.

WCTV reached out to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Monday asking if the agency had any additional comment on the investigation, but a spokesperson declined to add anything further.

