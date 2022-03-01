Advertisement

Governor DeSantis funds more than $4.4 million to Southeast Florida communities

DeSantis fund $4.4 to Southeast Florida
DeSantis fund $4.4 to Southeast Florida(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST
FELLSMERE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis is awarding more than $4.4 million in funding to the communities of Southeast Florida to encourage job creation and improve economies.

The press release stated that the award is being funded by the Rural Infrastructure Fund and the Community Development Block Grant-CV Entitlement and Small Cities program, which are both administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

“By connecting Floridians with the resources they need to create jobs, support new talent, and help businesses to stay open and grow, we are supporting Florida’s economic resiliency,” said Gov. DeSantis. “I will continue seeking strategic approaches to long-term opportunity for all Floridians.”

The RIF facilitates the planning, preparation, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage capital investments and strengthen and diversify the rural economies. The City of Fellsmere will receive $750,000 through RIF to extend sewer lines for Headwaters Commerce Park in order to increase wastewater discharge capacity, according to the press release.

The press release also stated that low and moderate-income residents are primarily served by the CDBG-CV Small Cities and Entitlement programs. The programs include activities such as Acquisition, Workforce Housing, Public Improvements, Public Facilities, Business Assistance, Microenterprise Assistance, Public Services, including Workforce Training, Broadband Planning and Public Infrastructure.

The communities that will receive funds through the CDBG:

  • Monroe County ($2,956,534) – to improve Rowell’s Waterfront Park through building parking, restrooms, shared-use paths, site lighting and a Wi-Fi network should it need to be converted into a multi-use location.
  • City of Pompano Beach ($518,651) – to serve rental assistance through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist low-income households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • City of Sunrise ($268,332.93) – to install Wi-Fi at the city’s Roarke Hall, City Park and the Village Beach Club to increase internet access for all citizens to use for education and employment opportunities, conducting business and accessing healthcare.

For more information about the RIF Grant program, you can visit FloridaJobs.org/RIF. For more information about the CDBG-CV program, you can visit FloridaJobs.org/CDBG-CV.

