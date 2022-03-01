Advertisement

Local Ukrainians share update on current state of Russian invasion

The Russian invasion into Ukraine came as no surprise to Anastasiia Vlasenko, who said threats of this war have been looming for years.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Russian invasion into Ukraine came as no surprise to Anastasiia Vlasenko, who said threats of this war have been looming for years. However, she said seeing those claims unfold now is heartbreaking.

“Russians are targeting orphanages, children’s hospitals and birthing centers, so they are targeting children,” said Vlasenko. “I think this is not just crime against Ukrainians, but this is a crime against humanity.”

With family still hunkering down in Ukraine, Vlasenko joined dozens of people at the Florida State Capitol over the weekend protesting the war in her country. She said although Ukraine is much smaller than Russia in size, her people are strong and the strength they’re showing throughout this situation is unprecedented.

Anastasiia said over the past few days she’s seen Ukrainians standing up and making huge sacrifices to protect their land.

“People just walk together in large crowds and block the roads just with their bodies so that tanks cannot proceed,” she said.

Mark Kalinskiy and his wife also have family in Ukraine. He and Anastasiia are a part of a Ukrainian group together in Tallahassee, and both share similar concerns as their families lay low amid the chaos. Kalinskiy said many of his friends are choosing to stay in Ukraine, and are lining up to join guard posts.

Both Mark and Anastasiia said they’re appreciative of all of the support from the United States and surrounding countries, and that in the end, Ukraine will prevail.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamarick Barns
Tallahassee man convicted in 2019 murder attempt
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
No major injuries in Monday morning Bradfordville Road crash
The Florida A&M University Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to...
FAMU police looking for burglary suspect
A motorcyclist, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was trying to turn onto Highway 231 near Cottondale...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy 231 crash
A Dixie County couple is still processing a nightmarish encounter with a man accused of...
Dixie County family recalls bloody battle with deputy shooting suspect during home invasion

Latest News

Florida lawmakers spent nearly three and a half hours on Monday debating and listening to the...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill clears final committee, ready for Senate vote
The Russian invasion into Ukraine came as no surprise to Anastasiia Vlasenko, who said threats...
Local Ukrainians speak out about Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The workplace of the wife of injured deputy Troy Anderson is stepping up to help the family...
Workplace of Deputy Anderson’s wife supporting the couple during recovery
The son's bloody account of what happened seems out of a horror film.
Family recounts night Taylor Co. deputy shooting suspect invaded home