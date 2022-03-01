Mike’s Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Abundant sunshine returned Tuesday with afternoon temps in the 70s. Tuesday night will be clear, but quite cool, with Wednesday morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and comfortably warm with highs in the mid 70s.

As a ridge of high pressure moves east, rain chances will remain near zero through the weekend with highs climbing into the 80s by Thursday and lows near 50 by Saturday morning. Rain chances, though low, will make a comeback early next week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.