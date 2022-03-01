Advertisement

Trooper seriously injured after a truck crash in Okaloosa County

Trooper seriously injuries in the crash.(FHP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at the hospital, after a truck crashed into his patrol car and an SUV Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, according to FHP.

The 46-year-old trooper was on patrol on I-10 when he noticed a white SUV abandoned on the side of the road, FHP said.

The trooper parked his patrol car behind the SUV activating his emergency lights to investigate it.

FHP says a 40-year-old man was driving a truck eastbound on I-10 around 11:30 am. when he swerved off the roadway, sideswiping both the patrol car and the SUV.

The trooper was taken to the Ft Walton Medical Hospital with serious injuries but he is currently in good a spirit with his family as well as fellow troopers on his side, according to FHP.

Charges are currently pending for the truck driver.

No more information was released.

