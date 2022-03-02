Call it a comeback! Tallahassee’s Market Saturdays return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be celebrating its 198th birthday this Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than with the return of Downtown Market Saturdays.

The 2022 season of Tallahassee Downtown Market will kick off Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. The weekly event is the city’s longest-running Saturday Market. More than 30 local vendors, including local artists, farmers, food vendors and more gather outdoors under the canopy trees. For the next 42 Saturdays, thousands of Capital City and Big Bend residents will stroll through the park and support local businesses.

The city says this year’s event is under new management, but she is no stranger to Market Saturday. Chrissy Souders, the owner of Kitschy Wearable Art, has been a long-time vendor of the market and is able to relate to and understand her fellow vendors and the asset located in the heart of the community.

Souders is also head of the Retail Division and Business Partnerships for DivvyUp Socks, which first started selling its products at the market. She’s also active in the community and entrepreneurial ecosystem: She volunteers for Women Wednesday and is certified in the Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprise Program through the Office of Economic Vitality.

To celebrate the city’s birthday and the return of the market, there will be free cupcakes for attendees made by local chocolate shop Chocolate Dandies.

“The talented vendors who set up here on Saturdays are incredible. We’re so proud to be able to work with our partners to put this market on — we have a diversity in vendors in age, ethnicity and offerings,” said CEO of Tallahassee Downtown Elizabeth Emmanuel.

Vendors at the market have a multitude of backgrounds; their ages range between 8 and 80, and booth owners include farmers, artists and start-up business owners.

Emmanuel says the event welcomes variety and all are welcomed to vend and shop in a safe environment.

A few vendors to take part in the first Downtown Market of the 2022 season are as follows:

The Clogging Potter

Midtown Coffee

Provisions Ave. Honey and Soap

Bread A’La Turca

Bonetown Bakery (Dog Treats)

Perfect Synergy

Kitschy Wearable Art (Jewelry and more)

Flair

Al’s Bird Houses

Lllezor’s Design (Jewelry)

Tracy Leigh Pottery

Renaissance Mining Company

Back to Roots Farm

Johnson Rustics Candles & more.

