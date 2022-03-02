Advertisement

FHP reports fatal I-10 crash in Gadsden County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a Jacksonville man died in a crash on I-10 in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on I-10′s westbound lanes, around mile marker 189. A sedan was traveling in the outside lane, and it drove off the road onto the shoulder. The car traveled up the embankment, hit a fence and flipped over, FHP’s crash report states.

It came to final rest off the roadway of I-10, according to troopers.

The driver was a 51-year-old Jacksonville man. There were no passengers in his car at the time, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash. The man’s next of kin has been notified about his death, FHP says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the Anita L. Davis Preserve at Lake Henrietta Park early Wednesday morning.
Car crashes into lake on Springhill Road in Tallahassee
Edward Cotton (left) and Monroe Lucky III (right) have been arrested in connection to a string...
UPDATE: 2 more suspects arrested for string of December armed robberies in Tallahassee
Bell from Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria
Christopher Columbus’ bell left unsold at Tallahassee auction
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
New retail shop Poco Vino and Amicus Brewing Ventures are among the projects bringing...
Tallahassee moving closer to 18-hour downtown with new retail shop and brewery

Latest News

Trooper seriously injuries in the crash.
Trooper seriously injured after a truck crash in Okaloosa County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
No major injuries in Monday morning Bradfordville Road crash
motorcycle crash graphic.
Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Wakulla County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
82-year-old woman killed in Hamilton County crash