FHP reports fatal I-10 crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a Jacksonville man died in a crash on I-10 in Gadsden County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on I-10′s westbound lanes, around mile marker 189. A sedan was traveling in the outside lane, and it drove off the road onto the shoulder. The car traveled up the embankment, hit a fence and flipped over, FHP’s crash report states.

It came to final rest off the roadway of I-10, according to troopers.

The driver was a 51-year-old Jacksonville man. There were no passengers in his car at the time, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash. The man’s next of kin has been notified about his death, FHP says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.