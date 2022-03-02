Greg Biffle to drive racecar with FAMU paint scheme in upcoming Las Vegas race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A NASCAR team is going all-in on the Rattlers ahead of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. NY Racing Team has covered its #44 Chevy Camaro in a FAMU-themed paint job, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Greg Biffle will be behind the wheel of the HBCU-inspired racecar. One of the sponsors featured on the car is HBCU League Pass Plus, a streaming service focused on sharing live sporting events from historically Black colleges and universities.

The Pennzoil 400 is part of the NASCAR Cup Series. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 1.5 miles long, and Sunday’s 400-mile race takes 267 laps to finish.

The race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and it will air on Fox.

