How to help Ukrainians fleeing their homes

Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the world watches Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretch into a second week, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have left everything behind. The U.N. said at least 677,000 refugees have left the country as of Tuesday.

A wide-ranging coalition is on the ground in Poland, Romania, and other neighboring countries offering resources for the refugees.

Here are just a few:

The International Rescue Committee is in Poland connecting with families who have fled Ukraine, offering them resources. The same agency has been resettling Afghan refugees in the Big Bend area in recent months. A spokesperson says the number of refugees across the world has “stretched them thin” but they remain committed to helping the must vulnerable.

The International Committee of the Red Cross uses its iconic status to make a difference. It’s humanitarian work helps those who have lost everything find a path forward.

UNICEF focuses on children put in extremely dangerous and unhealthy situations, using its global network to give kids a better chance for survival and a healthy life.

International Medical Corps and Direct Relief focus on securing medicine and medicinal supplies for those on the front lines of crises across the world.

WCTV also spoke with a Tallahassee woman who has a close family friend fleeing his home in Ukraine, with his wife who had a child just weeks before the invasion. She has set up a GoFundMe page and Amazon wish list for the couple.

