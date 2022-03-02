13K+ Leon County voters required to update registration with ID information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office announced Wednesday more than 13,000 voters in the county need to update their records with key identification information.

Mark Earley’s office will send letters to those voters across the county, all whose records do not include some form of identification, such as a Florida driver’s license number, state ID card number or the last four digits of their social security number.

“By gathering this information now, my office can continue to provide voters with the outstanding services they expect from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office,” said Supervisor Earley.

Beginning in 2006, voters were required to provide key identification information when registering to vote. Many voters who registered prior to 2006 are missing this requirement from their records, the press release says.

Recently passed legislation now requires election offices to verify one of the identification numbers before updating addresses or processing vote-by-mail ballot requests, the supervisor of elections office says.

The release also says by providing this information, voters can increase the speed and convenience of updating their registration record or requesting future vote-by-mail ballots in the future.

The most secure way to provide that identification information is through Florida’s online voter registration system at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov and it only takes a few minutes.

“I understand some voters may be concerned about receiving a letter requesting sensitive information and voters are welcome to contact my office to confirm these letters are genuine,” said Earley.

