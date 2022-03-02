Tallahassee community raises more than $8,000 for Legion commander who lost home in fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a devastating fire, the Tallahassee community is rallying to help a man who has helped veterans in this community for decades.

Local American Legion Commander Val Frailey lost his home in that fire on Feb. 20.

A GoFundMe set up for Frailey last week has raised more than $8,000.

“It seems now as if God grabbed me by my shoulders and said, ‘Okay, how old are you? What are you going to do with the rest of your life?’” Frailey said.

Frailey said when his home caught fire, he took it as a sign that he should be focusing “on people instead of things.”

The organizer of the GoFundMe said Frailey has been a tireless advocate for veterans for the last 15 years, and that now it’s time for the community to give back to him.

“The undergirding of this community is absolutely astounding,” Frailey said. “And so I feel like a safety net has been thrown under me.”

Frailey hopes he’ll be able to rebuild his home, but for now, he’s staying with friends.

Eventually, he plans to move into a trailer that is parked right outside the Legion post.

