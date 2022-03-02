Advertisement

Tallahassee community raises more than $8,000 for Legion commander who lost home in fire

After a devastating fire, the Tallahassee community is rallying to help a man who has helped veterans in this community for decades.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a devastating fire, the Tallahassee community is rallying to help a man who has helped veterans in this community for decades.

Local American Legion Commander Val Frailey lost his home in that fire on Feb. 20.

A GoFundMe set up for Frailey last week has raised more than $8,000.

“It seems now as if God grabbed me by my shoulders and said, ‘Okay, how old are you? What are you going to do with the rest of your life?’” Frailey said.

Frailey said when his home caught fire, he took it as a sign that he should be focusing “on people instead of things.”

The organizer of the GoFundMe said Frailey has been a tireless advocate for veterans for the last 15 years, and that now it’s time for the community to give back to him.

“The undergirding of this community is absolutely astounding,” Frailey said. “And so I feel like a safety net has been thrown under me.”

Frailey hopes he’ll be able to rebuild his home, but for now, he’s staying with friends.

Eventually, he plans to move into a trailer that is parked right outside the Legion post.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dixie County couple is still processing a nightmarish encounter with a man accused of...
Dixie County family recalls bloody battle with deputy shooting suspect during home invasion
Trooper seriously injuries in the crash.
Trooper seriously injured after a truck crash in Okaloosa County
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
The workplace of the wife of injured deputy Troy Anderson is stepping up to help the family...
Workplace of Deputy Anderson’s wife supporting the couple during recovery
Tamarick Barns
Tallahassee man convicted in 2019 murder attempt

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Blountstown Highway shutdown due to low visibility
A Tallahassee woman is trying to help a family friend flee Ukraine.
Tallahassee woman sets up GoFundMe for friend escaping Ukraine with newborn
Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland
How to help Ukrainians fleeing their homes
A pair of white sneakers can be seen at the scene where Bobbi Jean Tew's body was found in...
Who killed Bobbi Jean?
New retail shop Poco Vino and Amicus Brewing Ventures are among the projects bringing...
Tallahassee moving closer to 18-hour downtown with new retail shop and brewery