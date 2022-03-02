Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Blountstown Highway shutdown due to low visibility

(WFIE)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 10 mile stretch of Highway 20 is closed due to low visibility in the area from an earlier controlled burn.

The closure starts at Geddie Road just outside of Tallahassee’s westside and extends down to Bloxham Cutoff (SR-267).

The controlled burn, which happened in the Apalachicola National Forest, caused smoke to settle along the highway causing visibility to be as low as zero to five feet, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDOT has placed message boards and other barricades along the highway to keep motorists away.

If you travel this route on a daily basis, you will need to find an alternate route.

