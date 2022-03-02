‘Unwarranted and unprovoked’: The Florida House stands with Ukraine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Florida lawmakers condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the House approved a resolution unanimously by calling it an ‘unwarranted and unprovoked act of aggression by Russia.’

That resolution sponsored by representative Ardian Zika, a native of Kosovo, laid out the details in the resolution.

“The unprovoked and baseless attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has resulted in hundreds of senseless deaths and thousands of injuries to innocent Ukrainian citizens, including young children and over 500,00 civilians have been displaced and have needlessly suffered as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s brutal aggression,” the resolution reads.

Resolution sponsor representative Ardian Zika called this a moment of unity.

“This resolution sends a loud and clear message that the Florida House of Representatives stands with the brave Ukrainians and freedom will prevail,” said representative Ardian Zika.

Prime co-sponsor of the resolution representative Scott Plakon, referred to himself as a proud Ukrainian American and shared the English translation of part of Ukraine’s National Anthem.

“Ukraine is not yet dead nor its glory in freedom. Luck will still smile on us brother Ukrainians; our enemies will die as the dew does in the sunshine,” said representative Scott Plakon.

Illia Strikhar and his wife Anastiia Vlasenko are staying in contact with loved ones in Ukraine struggling in the midst of war.

They took their stories to the Florida Capitol on Wednesday.

“We were there to support the resolution as well as talk to the speaker of the House of Representatives to express our concerns as well as some actionable things we think should be done,” said Ukrainian native Illia Strikhar.

Plakon offers a message of hope with an invitation.

“I would like to welcome all of you to the Ukrainian festival next year when we celebrate the 31st anniversary of the still free Ukraine,” Plakon said.

While Vlasenko welcomed the support, she wanted to keep the focus on her homeland where people are fighting back any way they know how.

“Crowds of people are locking arms and blocking roads with their own bodies, they do not have any weapons, they don’t have any firearms, they are just blocking the roads so that tanks cannot proceed,” said Ukrainian native Anastasiia Vlasenko.

Strikar and Vlasenko are holding another rally this Saturday in support of Ukraine outside of the Florida Capitol at 2 p.m.

The Florida House said they stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their right to freedom, democracy, and the ability to defend themselves.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.