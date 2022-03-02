UPDATE: 2 more suspects arrested for string of December armed robberies in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested two more suspects in connection to a string of armed robberies from Dec. 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

Edward Cotton, 22, was arrested Tuesday on seven counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to the affidavit, TPD’s forensic unit found a fingerprint that matched one of Cotton’s at the Campus Edge crime scene from Dec. 9.

From there, investigators learned Cotton is the cousin of Deon’tae Jefferson, the first suspect arrested for these robberies back on Dec. 10, 2021.

TPD obtained search warrants for Cotton’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after seeing his connection to Jefferson and their “obvious access to firearms” based on pictures posted to social media, the affidavit states. Additionally, the shoes the suspect was wearing in the surveillance photo from the Campus Edge robbery matched a pair of shoes Cotton was wearing in his Facebook and Instagram profile pictures.

“[Facebook] conversations between Cotton and Jefferson suggested they planned and participated in some of these incidents together,” the affidavit states. “Futhermore, Cotton ‘unsent’ several messages in their conversation after he discovered Jefferson had been arrested for the robberies.”

The Instagram records for Cotton’s account were returned to TPD on Jan. 18, 2022, and officers found his messages with the third suspect, the affidavit says. Monroe Lucky III was arrested on Jan. 20 for multiple unrelated offenses, but he was wearing clothing similar to what the taller, unidentified suspect from the Dec. 3 robbery at Citgo Gas was wearing.

Pictures from Lucky’s Instagram showed more items of clothing consistent with the clothes a suspect wore in several of the robberies TPD is investigating, the affidavit says.

Lucky was again arrested for an unrelated warrant on Feb. 23, and officers interviewed him about the robberies. The affidavit indicates Lucky denied his involvement in the crimes and said he did not know Jefferson or Cotton. Lucky was later charged with seven counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Leon County Jail records say.

“The Instagram conversation between Cotton and Lucky included comments that suggested both parties knew, planned and voluntarily participated in all of these incidents,” the affidavit says. “Most suggested Cotton drove to Lucky’s location in order to pick him up to commit these robberies.”

The arrest affidavit for Jefferson’s arrest from December says TPD investigated the following string of robberies in December:

Dec. 3, 2021, 8:56 p.m. — Citgo gas station, 4382 Crawfordville Road

Dec. 5, 2021, 10:52 p.m. — Seminole Discount Liquor, 1917 West Pensacola St.

Dec. 5, 2021, 11:15 p.m. — Marathon gas station, 2752 West Pensacola St.

Dec. 5, 2021, 11:28 p.m. — IGA Express, 1922 Lake Bradford Road

Dec. 9, 2021, 9:51 p.m. — A to Z Liquor, 1312 West Tennessee St.

Dec. 9, 2021, 10:06 p.m. — Exxon Express, 1602 West Tharpe St.

Dec. 9, 2021, 11:41 p.m. — Campus Edge, 695 West Virginia St.

Dec. 10, 2021, 12:04 a.m. — Gulf Gas, 2415 Jackson Bluff Road

