Whigham Dairy Road could finally see improvements after over a decade

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Improvements to Whigham Dairy Road are long overdue, but the Bainbridge community could finally see it happen in the near future.

According to Amanda Glover, the Director of the Downtown Development Authority for Bainbridge, it’s a county road that experiences heavy traffic, leading to big trucks driving through downtown.

It’s taken 15 years of conversation to improve the road to state route standards. Now, the Georgia Department of Transportation is taking public comments and asking for feedback from the community on whether or not the project should move forward.

“This would include installing turn lanes, widening the shoulders, and widening and flattening the sideswipes,” said Juanita Birmingham with GDOT.

She shared the proposal would also help decrease the number of crashes in the area, which according to GDOT, have surpassed statewide averages between 2015 to 2019.

Glover said when the improvements are complete, and the trucks are rerouted out of downtown, goals to add additional parking and enhance the pedestrian experience downtown will become possible.

“People continually ask when the rerouting of the truck traffic is going to take place, and we’re more and more confident each year that it’s getting closer and closer. So, I know overall the businesses will be excited for that to happen,” she said.

All the improvements are estimated to cost a little over $10 million, which would cover engineering, construction and moving utilities. If the project is approved, construction is projected to begin in 2024 and would take about 18-months to complete. According to Birmingham, if the proposal receives more public feedback going against it, there will be something called a “no build” which will result in no changes being made to the road.

GDOT is accepting feedback until Thursday, March 3.

