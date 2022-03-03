Advertisement

Eastpoint family moves into new home after losing daughters in fire

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the Cooper family moved into a new, fully-furnished mobile home that was purchased with donations from the community.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County family that lost two children in an overnight house fire in January has received a new home.

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the Cooper family moved into a new, fully-furnished mobile home that was purchased with donations from the community.

“In just a matter of weeks, we raised an excess of $100,000 to buy this mobile home, pay off the land. It has just been overwhelming,” Smith told WCTV. “I think we sent out over 200, 250 thank you letters.”

11-year-old Alexis and 10-year-old Lillian Sloan died alongside a litter of puppies after a space heater was believed to have sparked the flames. The family lost all of their belongings as well.

Smith said the family was able to get back on their feet due to a “tremendous community effort,” which included cleaning the rubble of the fire and providing the family with clothing and necessities.

While nothing will bring back the girls whose lives were lost, Smith said the family is no longer in need of donations.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire on the city’s northside.
Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Edward Cotton (left) and Monroe Lucky III (right) have been arrested in connection to a string...
UPDATE: 2 more suspects arrested for string of December armed robberies in Tallahassee
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 800 acres on fire, evacuations issued
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket

Latest News

A powerful art exhibit shows a Ukrainian Refugee's view of two of the 20th centuries darkest...
Powerful art collection shows Ukraine’s tragic past, now used to teach local students about a little known piece of history
‘We just knew we had to go the extra mile’: Madison firefighters help man down from roof and...
‘We just knew we had to go the extra mile’: Madison firefighters help man down from roof and finish repairs
100 acre wildfire burns in Taylor County
City Walk lawsuit hearing
Madison Firefighters fix roof