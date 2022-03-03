Eastpoint family moves into new home after losing daughters in fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County family that lost two children in an overnight house fire in January has received a new home.

According to Sheriff AJ Smith, the Cooper family moved into a new, fully-furnished mobile home that was purchased with donations from the community.

“In just a matter of weeks, we raised an excess of $100,000 to buy this mobile home, pay off the land. It has just been overwhelming,” Smith told WCTV. “I think we sent out over 200, 250 thank you letters.”

11-year-old Alexis and 10-year-old Lillian Sloan died alongside a litter of puppies after a space heater was believed to have sparked the flames. The family lost all of their belongings as well.

Smith said the family was able to get back on their feet due to a “tremendous community effort,” which included cleaning the rubble of the fire and providing the family with clothing and necessities.

While nothing will bring back the girls whose lives were lost, Smith said the family is no longer in need of donations.

