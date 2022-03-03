Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire on the city’s northside.
Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera
Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
Edward Cotton (left) and Monroe Lucky III (right) have been arrested in connection to a string...
UPDATE: 2 more suspects arrested for string of December armed robberies in Tallahassee
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 800 acres on fire, evacuations issued
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing
A powerful art exhibit shows a Ukrainian Refugee's view of two of the 20th centuries darkest...
Powerful art collection shows Ukraine’s tragic past, now used to teach local students about a little known piece of history
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm