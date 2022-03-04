100 acre wildfire burns in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 100-acre wildfire was burning in Taylor County late Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Forest Service in Perry, ”numerous crews” were on the scene in Steinhatchee, where firefighters had the flames 75-percent contained as of 6 p.m. At the time, there were no structures threatened and no injuries had been reported.

The fire sparked just hours after the Florida Forest Service tweeted that fire danger levels in the region were “very high,” and would remain that way going into the weekend. This comes after the winter of 2021-22 was one of the warmest and driest on record for Tallahassee.

Several other fires across the region were burning as of late Friday afternoon, including one in Tallahassee that reignited after crews left and one in Bay County that forced the evacuation of roughly 200 homes.

