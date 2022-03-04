Advertisement

100 acre wildfire burns in Taylor County

(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 100-acre wildfire was burning in Taylor County late Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Forest Service in Perry, ”numerous crews” were on the scene in Steinhatchee, where firefighters had the flames 75-percent contained as of 6 p.m. At the time, there were no structures threatened and no injuries had been reported.

The fire sparked just hours after the Florida Forest Service tweeted that fire danger levels in the region were “very high,” and would remain that way going into the weekend. This comes after the winter of 2021-22 was one of the warmest and driest on record for Tallahassee.

Several other fires across the region were burning as of late Friday afternoon, including one in Tallahassee that reignited after crews left and one in Bay County that forced the evacuation of roughly 200 homes.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge cloud of smoke rises after a brush fire causes an explosion in northern Tallahassee.
Residents in northern Tallahassee react to the reignition of a brush fire that caused an explosion
The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire on the city’s northside.
Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Man died after running off the roadway in Alachua County

Latest News

A huge cloud of smoke rises after a brush fire causes an explosion in northern Tallahassee.
Residents in northern Tallahassee react to the reignition of a brush fire that caused an explosion
Impact of Russia's invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties
Impact of Russia’s invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties
Impact of Russia’s invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties
Impact of Russia’s invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Man died after running off the roadway in Alachua County
Impact of Russia's invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties
Impact of Russia’s invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties