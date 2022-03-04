Federal judge hears arguments in City Walk lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A hearing on City Walk’s request for a preliminary injunction began at 1 p.m. Friday.

The shelter filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee in early February, arguing the City is violating its First Amendment freedoms of speech and religion. The lawsuit came after the Leon County Planning Committee voted to reject the shelter’s permit application on Jan. 12.

City Walk argues Tallahassee’s policies are unconstitutional under the First Amendment. Attorneys for the shelter argue City Walk’s religious component sets them apart, and their religious mission is a form of free speech.

City Walk argues the operation of its Mahan Drive facility is an expression of faith.

In a filing on Feb. 23, the City of Tallahassee responded, arguing its housing regulation does not implicate expression.

“The applicant’s subjective desire alone does not transform conduct into expression,” an attorney for the City wrote.

The City argued there are ample alternative locations for City Walk’s facility, and a regulation requiring compatibility with the surrounding land use is a proper exercise of their authority.

“The right of free exercise does not relieve an individual of the obligation to comply with a ‘valid and neutral law of general applicability on the ground that the law proscribes (or prescribes) conduct that his religion prescribes (or proscribes),’” the City wrote.

The City argues the plaintiffs fail to show that irreparable injury will be suffered without the injunction, and that the threatened injury to them outweighs the damage the injunction would cause the City.

“The City has a substantial interest in enforcing its laws and there will be an adverse impact on the public interest if the City cannot enforce its zoning code and land development regulations,” the City wrote.

City Walk responded on Feb. 28, arguing, “The distinguishing characteristic of Tallahassee’s regulation of transitional residential facilities is the fact that TRFs are not allowed anywhere in the City without discretionary approval by bureaucrats.”

City Walk argues Tallahassee’s code does not have “meaningful time standards.”

“The opportunity for discriminatory, biased or political decisionmaking is well-illustrated by the instant case where City Walk was initially welcomed by Tallahassee only to see the City turn ‘hostile’ when some neighbors began registering complaints,” City Walk attorneys wrote.

After each side made their arguments in court, Judge Allen C. Windsor announced he would file his ruling at a later date.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.