Seminoles supreme! Florida High claims first state Boys Basketball title since 1963

Tre Donaldson is greeted by his teammates before the FHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Championship.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Seminoles of Florida High would not be denied in Lakeland on Friday as the Garnet and Gold outlasted the Riviera Prep Bulldogs 67-66 to claim the FHSAA 3A State Championship in Boys Basketball.

The two headed monster of Tre Donaldson and Anthony Robinson led the charge for Charlie Ward’s squad with 22 and 19 points respectively with Robinson just two rebounds shy of a double-double. The ‘Noles feasted inside the paint shooting just over 54% from the floor.

Riviera Prep had their own firepower in the form of Esteban Liuberes as the guard played all 32 minutes for the bulldogs putting up 28 points. including a buzzer beater to tie the game at 28 before the halftime horn.

The second half however belonged to the Seminoles as Florida High outscored the Bulldogs 28-10 in the third quarter and despite a furious rally from Riviera, created enough distance to hang on for the one point victory.

With the win FSUS claims its first title since 1963 after coming up short in their previous visit to the finals in 1998.

