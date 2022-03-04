Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side reignited late Friday afternoon and WCTV cameras caught a large explosion at the scene.

The flames initially ignited around 11:35 a.m. near Cold Harbor Drive. A WCTV tipster reported “billowing smoke” was visible from the Walmart off Thomasville Road and appeared to be coming from the direction of Ox Bottom Road.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, they responded to reports of a small brush and were on scene. Eight minutes after they arrived however, the department upgraded to “full response” amid windy and dry conditions that had caused the fire to spread quickly. Firefighters worked to protect several “sheds” in the woods. Roughly 100 acres had burned by the time crews had the fire contained around 1 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., TFD crews had left the scene, but flames sparked back up. A WCTV crew called 911 after spotting the flames and a subsequent explosion, which was caught on camera.

A TFD spokesperson said the cause of the fire was under investigation by the department’s Fire Prevention Division.

Friday morning, the Florida Forest Service tweeted that fire danger levels were “very high” for Leon County going into the weekend. This comes after the winter of 2021-22 was one of the warmest and driest on record for Tallahassee.

Several other fires across the region were burning as of late Friday afternoon, including one in Bay County that forced the evacuation of roughly 200 homes, and a 100-acre fire in Taylor County.

WCTV is sending a reporter to the area and working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

